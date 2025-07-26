Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7%

SWK stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

