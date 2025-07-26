Stifel Nicolaus Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $91.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of TFII opened at $93.30 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 60.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in TFI International by 168.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

