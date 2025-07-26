Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 105,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

