Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SUI opened at $119.68 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 670.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.