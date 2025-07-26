Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0%

SU stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

