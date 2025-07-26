Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,067 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

