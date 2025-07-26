Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,479 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

