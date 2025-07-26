Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 4,684 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amcor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

