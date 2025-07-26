Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 12,775 Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Insmed by 546.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This trade represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,597 shares of company stock worth $55,120,762 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Up 0.4%

Insmed stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.