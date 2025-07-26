Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 23,848 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 220,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

