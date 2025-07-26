Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 595.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,766 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.15 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

