Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amentum by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amentum by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

