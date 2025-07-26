Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,505 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

