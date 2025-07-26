Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 295 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 106,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

