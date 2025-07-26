Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 405 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LKQ were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

