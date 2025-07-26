Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 299,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.43.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

