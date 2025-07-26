Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

