Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in FOX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FOX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,738,000 after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.