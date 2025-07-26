Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

