Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.05 Million Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

