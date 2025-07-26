Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1 Million Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $77,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.