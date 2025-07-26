Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $458,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 117,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

