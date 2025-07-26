Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $533,000 Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Azenta were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Azenta by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

