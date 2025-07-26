Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $58,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $504.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.