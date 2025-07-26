Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $589,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $176.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

