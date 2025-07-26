Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $737,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $170.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

