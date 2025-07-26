Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in News were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of News by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

News Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

