Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordson were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,803,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,036,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.