Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $936,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

