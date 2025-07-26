Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

