Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $983,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 1,745,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

