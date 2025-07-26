Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allegion were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 324.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 284.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 10.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $166.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

