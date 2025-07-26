Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,149.90. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

