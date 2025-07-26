Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after buying an additional 12,304,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,415,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $479,610,000 after purchasing an additional 752,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $443,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

