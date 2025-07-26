Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

MHK stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

