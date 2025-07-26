Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $605,000 in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $63,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 18,836.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,451,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 6,371,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,739,000 after purchasing an additional 892,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

