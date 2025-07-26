Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $744,000 Investment in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,011,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.92 and a beta of 1.69.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

