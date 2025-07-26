Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $84.40.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

