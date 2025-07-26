Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,460 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kintayl Capital LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.5% during the first quarter. Kintayl Capital LP now owns 221,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 242.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 82,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.82 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

