Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 308 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,072,000 after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,237,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.