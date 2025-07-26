Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 355 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,544,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,417,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.