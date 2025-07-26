Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,773 shares in the company, valued at $916,485.80. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.