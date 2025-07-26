Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 239.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

