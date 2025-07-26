Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

CLDX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.13. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 2,366.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

