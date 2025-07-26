Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,159 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,021.55. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

