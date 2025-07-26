Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,377 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRON. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a current ratio of 37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $797,228.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 633,969 shares in the company, valued at $38,779,883.73. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,250. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,338 shares of company stock worth $5,797,556. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

