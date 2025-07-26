Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 33,211 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,211 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FormFactor by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after acquiring an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.4%

FormFactor stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

