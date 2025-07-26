Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th.

In other news, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $128,214.40. This trade represents a 61.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,372 shares of company stock worth $9,451,951. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

