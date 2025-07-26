Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $134,790.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Scotiabank cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim set a $132.00 price target on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $129.46 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.