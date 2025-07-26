Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Financial worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Triumph Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39 and a beta of 1.29. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

